From more pleasant family conversations to improved workplace productivity, Phonak’s new Infinio portfolio enables users to overcome the barriers of hearing loss.

Hearing loss affects more than just the ability to hear; it can also significantly diminish quality of life, affecting success at work and the enjoyment of social interactions.

Even with hearing aids, people with hearing difficulties often struggle to distinguish individual voices in environments such as lively brainstorm sessions or a meal at a noisy restaurant. “In meetings, it can feel chaotic when people start talking over each other,” said Mr David Toh, a 42-year-old procurement professional with severe to profound hearing loss in both ears. “With my previous hearing aids, I often had to follow up after meetings to confirm what was said.”