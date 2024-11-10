From more pleasant family conversations to improved workplace productivity, Phonak’s new Infinio portfolio enables users to overcome the barriers of hearing loss.

Hearing loss affects more than just the ability to hear; it can also significantly diminish quality of life, affecting success at work and the enjoyment of social interactions.
Even with hearing aids, people with hearing difficulties often struggle to distinguish individual voices in environments such as lively brainstorm sessions or a meal at a noisy restaurant. “In meetings, it can feel chaotic when people start talking over each other,” said Mr David Toh, a 42-year-old procurement professional with severe to profound hearing loss in both ears. “With my previous hearing aids, I often had to follow up after meetings to confirm what was said.”
Since upgrading his hearing aid to Phonak’s Audéo Sphere Infinio, Mr Toh can now clearly hear whispered words from a colleague sitting next to him, even while listening to a presentation from another speaker.
The Audéo Sphere Infinio is a flagship product of Phonak’s new line of hearing aids. Phonak, a Sonova brand, continues to advance hearing technology with Infinio, an innovative platform powered by the ERA chip for enhanced sound quality and connectivity. Featuring the revolutionary proprietary DEEPSONIC artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the Audéo Sphere Infinio is designed to help users manage hearing loss more effectively and improve their overall quality of life.
THE INFINIO PORTFOLIO
The next-generation Infinio platform comprises:
AUDÉO SPHERE INFINIO
The world’s first hearing aid with dual chip technology, including the AI DEEPSONIC chip for enhanced speech clarity in all directions
AUDÉO R INFINIO
The ERA chip delivers exceptional sound quality and connectivity
CROS R INFINIO
Used together with Phonak Audéo for unaidable hearing loss in one ear
TRANSCENDING THE LIMITS OF LISTENING
Mr Toh first noticed signs of hearing loss as a teenager, when phone calls often sounded muffled, and he would fail to notice when a friend called out to him from behind. He later discovered that he suffered from genetic hearing loss. Several relatives, including his mother and maternal grandfather, also suffer various degrees of hearing impairment.
"My mum and I often struggled to hear each other during conversations," shared Mr Toh. "Among my relatives, my cousin and I face the greatest challenge, as we both rely on hearing aids to communicate effectively."
The progression of hearing loss presented obstacles in Mr Toh’s life, both in the personal and professional spheres. Besides not being able to fulfil his dream of becoming a police officer like his father, his physical status during National Service also disqualified him from combat vocations.
When he entered the workforce, many potential employers wanted to evaluate his hearing loss in person before even reviewing his application or resume. Despite these challenges, Mr Toh persevered, building a successful career in procurement while relying on hearing aids, which he has used since 2010.
A music aficionado, Mr Toh used to wear headphones over his old hearing aids to listen to his favourite musicians that include Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay and Bryan Adams. He no longer needs to do this as the Audéo Sphere Infinio’s ERA chip – which is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices – streams music directly into his ears. The Audeo Sphere Infinio even differentiates between streamed music and streamed speech signals to provide the best listening experience.
Mr Toh – whose hearing becomes more sensitive after dark – added that the Audéo Sphere Infinio can automatically soften sharp or loud speech, making it easier for him to focus during evening conversations with his wife and their two young sons, aged five and three.
At work, the Audéo Sphere Infinio offers uninterrupted, hands-free calls and the ability to stream from twice the distance of older hearing aids. It also reduces the effort needed to hear during conversations, allowing Mr Toh to be more productive overall. “I no longer come out of meetings feeling drained,” he said. “I can quickly move on to the next task, and after work, I can come home and chat with my wife without feeling the weight of the day’s stress.”
ENABLING MORE MEANINGFUL MOMENTS
Just as Mr Toh regained confidence in his daily interactions, Ms Sue’s experience with hearing loss also led her to seek solutions that would help her overcome the challenges of engaging in both work and social environments.
The 47-year-old educator experienced sudden hearing impairment about five years ago. Initially unaware of the change, she only realised something was wrong when her family and friends pointed out that she had been speaking much louder than usual. She also noticed a persistent ringing and painful pressure in her ears.
After undergoing medical tests, she was diagnosed with permanent hearing loss, likely caused by a nerve disorder in the brain, and began to wear hearing aids. “My left ear is moderately affected, but my right ear is severely impaired,” she explained. “Without a hearing aid, I can hear very little with my right ear.”
Despite using hearing aids, she struggled to engage with her students, especially in noisy classrooms or outdoor settings. She found herself having to raise her voice to hear herself, but worried that speaking louder might make her seem angry, even when she wasn’t.
Once a lively presence, Ms Sue – who lives with her parents – began to withdraw in social situations, frustrated by the difficulty of following conversations. Embarrassed to ask friends to repeat themselves, she found it easier to stay silent.
The turning point came when her audiologist recommended the Audéo Sphere Infinio, highlighting its AI-enhanced speech-to-noise separation. “It’s very dynamic, automatically adjusting settings, volume and frequency based on the situation, which really intrigued me,” Ms Sue said. “With the Audéo Sphere Infinio, I can now clearly hear my students even in disruptive outdoor environments. It gives me the confidence to teach without straining to hear, allowing me to focus fully on delivering my lessons.”
Active both at work and in her free time, Ms Sue appreciates the Swiss-engineered quality and durability of the Audéo Sphere Infinio, which she wears while cycling.
Compared to her previous hearing aids, the Audéo Sphere Infinio’s charging unit is much smaller and can be carried around, giving her peace of mind that she’ll always be ready to engage fully in both professional and social settings. “There’s much less effort and strain involved in hearing now,” Ms Sue concluded. “I feel happier and more confident, both at work and in my relationships with my family and friends.”