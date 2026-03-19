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Accenture forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates on cautious enterprise spending
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Accenture forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates on cautious enterprise spending

Accenture forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates on cautious enterprise spending

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Accenture logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 Mar 2026 06:44PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2026 07:21PM)
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March 19 : Accenture forecast quarterly revenue below estimates on Thursday, as clients remain cautious on spending on large IT transformation projects amid an uncertain economic environment.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company were down 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The company has been dealing with a challenging economic environment, with clients delaying large digital transformation projects and favoring cost control and short-term initiatives over broad overhauls.

The company expects fiscal third-quarter revenue between $18.35 billion and $19.00 billion, with the midpoint slightly below analysts' average estimate of $18.72 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

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The company's revenue rose 8 per cent to $18.04 billion for the second quarter, beating estimates of $17.84 billion.

Accenture reported a profit of $2.93 per share, compared with $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year.

New bookings, a metric that measures future revenue based on contracts, rose 6 per cent to $22.1 billion in the second quarter.

Source: Reuters
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