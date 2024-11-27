Adani Group says it lost nearly US$55 billion as US charges sparked rout

NEW DELHI: India's Adani Group conglomerate said on Wednesday (Nov 27) it had lost almost US$55 billion in a stock market rout since US prosecutors last week accused its founder and other officials of fraud.

The Nov 20 bombshell indictment in New York accused billionaire industrialist founder Gautam Adani and multiple subordinates of deliberately misleading international investors as part of a bribery scheme.

It said they had "devised a scheme to offer, authorise, make and promise to make bribes payments to Indian government officials".

The firm, which denies the charges, said in a statement on Wednesday: "Since the intimation of the US DoJ (Department of Justice) indictment, the group has suffered a loss of nearly US$55 billion in its market capitalisation across its 11 listed companies."

Gautam Adani, 62, is suspected of having participated in the US$250 million scheme in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

Adani Group issued a stiff denial, describing the charges as "baseless", but it triggered a heavy sell-off of Adani stocks in Mumbai last week, with multiple trading halts.

Stocks in Adani Enterprises rose 1.8 per cent on Wednesday, but the group's key firm has lost more than 20 per cent of its market capitalisation since the indictment was released.

A statement on Wednesday said Adani officials are "only charged" with securities fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud. It denies all the charges.

It said it was "incorrect" to say that either Gautam Adani or his nephew Sagar Adani had been charged with bribery or corruption.

Adani is a close ally of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was at one point the world's second-richest man, and critics have long accused him of improperly benefitting from their relationship.