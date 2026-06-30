Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

LONDON, June 30 : More sophisticated regulatory frameworks may be needed to monitor and contain the risks AI poses to the financial system, one of the Bank of England's deputy governors said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the European Central Bank Forum on central banking in Portugal, Sarah Breeden, deputy governor for financial stability, said the rapid rise in capabilities of AI agents that can act autonomously had exposed potential gaps.

"Our frameworks were not built to contemplate autonomous agents, and relying on a human in the loop for all agent actions is unlikely to be realistic. More sophisticated governance and accountability frameworks may be needed," Breeden said.

Regulators and global standard-setting bodies have repeatedly warned about the risks posed by the rollout of AI across the financial sector since Anthropic released Mythos that could pose significant cybersecurity challenges to the banking industry, analysts say.

The Financial Stability Board earlier in June called for tighter safeguards to guard against the risks of AI agents, which, it said, posed a distinct challenge to human oversight.