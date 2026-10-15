AI boom puts growing strain on electricity grids, says Hitachi Energy CEO

NEW DELHI: The rapid growth of artificial intelligence and power-hungry data centres is putting greater pressure on electricity grids worldwide, according to Hitachi Energy CEO Andreas Schierenbeck.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 14), Schierenbeck said the scale of electricity demand from data centres has grown significantly.

"The size of these data centres is something we haven't seen. Years ago, a data centre was maybe 20-30 megawatts … the size of the energy consumption of London Heathrow in summer. And now we're talking about two gigawatts," he said.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that electricity consumption by data centres will roughly double from 485 terawatt-hours in 2025 to 950 TWh by 2030 – slightly more than Japan currently consumes in a year.

GRID INFRASTRUCTURE A KEY BOTTLENECK

AI is adding constraints to electricity grids already dealing with volatility and the need for more power generation assets, Schierenbeck said.

He identified inadequate grid infrastructure as the first obstacle to meeting rising electricity demand and expanding renewable energy capacity.

"If the grid is not there, you have no base, no foundation for transmitting energy which is generated," he said.

He cited Germany as an example of a country where grid limitations have delayed the connection of renewable energy projects.

According to the IEA, more than 2,500 gigawatts of renewable energy, large-load and storage projects are stalled in grid-connection queues worldwide.