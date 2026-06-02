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AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for US IPO as investors bet big on AI future
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AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for US IPO as investors bet big on AI future

AI giant Anthropic confidentially files for US IPO as investors bet big on AI future

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

02 Jun 2026 12:04AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 12:11AM)
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June 1 : AI giant Anthropic said on Monday it has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, teeing up what could become the watershed moment for Wall Street's AI frenzy.

The move sets up a high-stakes test of whether investor appetite for the AI revolution that has reshaped white-collar work around the world can match the sky-high expectations surrounding the booming sector.

Anthropic did not disclose the size or terms of the offering. It last raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion in late May, putting it ahead of rival OpenAI.

The crucial step toward a listing comes on the heels of SpaceX's mega-IPO, which is on course to rewrite the record books as the Elon Musk-led company pursues a $75 billion offering at a $1.75 trillion valuation.

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Rival OpenAI and Anthropic have become the face of the AI boom that has redrawn corporate strategies, sparked a global arms race for computing power and talent, and turned AI-linked companies into some of the market's most richly valued firms.

Anthropic's valuation has more ​than doubled from $380 billion in February, when it had raised $30 billion in a funding round.

OpenAI is also preparing to confidentially file for a U.S. IPO in the coming weeks, a source ​familiar with the matter told Reuters in late May, adding to a wave of blockbuster ‌listings anticipated in the year ahead.

Source: Reuters
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