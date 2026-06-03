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AI music startup Suno raises funding at $5.4 billion valuation
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Business

AI music startup Suno raises funding at $5.4 billion valuation

03 Jun 2026 07:28PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2026 08:56PM)
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June 3 : Suno said on Wednesday it has raised more than $400 million in a funding round at a $5.4 billion valuation, as the AI music startup looks to enhance its platform by creating new tools.

Here are some details:

• The Massachusetts-based startup, which allows users to generate songs via AI prompts, said Bond Capital led the Series D funding round alongside venture capital firms such as IVP, Forerunner and Union Square Ventures

• AI music companies have been under growing scrutiny from artists, who have objected to the use of their work to train models without compensation

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• More than 1,800 independent artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and Udio, alleging that the actions of these startups "were an attack" on the music community's "most vulnerable and valuable members"

• Last year Udio signed deals with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to settle copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG

• Spotify announced a deal with UMG last month, allowing the Swedish streaming giant's subscribers to create AI-generated covers and remixes of tracks by some of the label's artists, doubling down on AI features to compete with Suno and Udio

• Suno plans to begin rolling out its first music model developed in partnership with WMG in the coming months

• The startup said in an emailed response it expects to work with additional industry partners, but did not provide further details

• Existing investors, including Lightspeed and Menlo Ventures, participated in the fundraise

• The startup had in November raised $250 million at a $2.45 billion valuation

Source: Reuters
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