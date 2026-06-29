Alphabet debuts in Dow Jones Industrial Average as index tilts toward tech

June 29 : Alphabet shares climbed on Monday as the Google parent made its debut in the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Verizon Communications, and immediately ranking among its most influential members.

• Its shares rose 3.7 per cent to $350.24, offering one of the biggest boosts to the 30-member Dow.

• The company replaced Verizon on the index, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in an announcement on June 23.

• As a higher-priced stock, Alphabet carries more weight in the price-weighted index than Verizon did, which was one of its least influential members, and broadens the Dow's exposure to digital advertising, cloud computing and AI.

• The addition lifts to five the number of 'Magnificent Seven' members in the Dow, alongside Nvidia, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

• The previous reshuffle in November 2024 brought in Nvidia and Sherwin-Williams in place of Intel and Dow Inc.

• Index funds tracking the Dow must buy Alphabet to mirror the change, but the demand is likely to be modest: the Dow had about $115 billion in assets indexed and benchmarked to it as of December 31, 2024, against roughly $20 trillion for the S&P 500, where Alphabet is already a member, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

• Alphabet shares are up roughly 11 per cent this year, as of last close, among the best performers in the Magnificent Seven group of tech mega-caps.

• The 130-year-old Dow remains one of the most widely cited gauges of U.S. market sentiment.

• Verizon shares fell 7.8 per cent to $42.03 in a broad retreat in telecom stocks after Comcast said it would split into two publicly traded companies through a spinoff of NBCUniversal and Sky.