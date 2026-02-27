Logo
Amazon to invest $50 billion in OpenAI
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is seen in this illustration created on February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Feb 2026 09:35PM
Feb 27 : Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months, the companies said on Friday.

Source: Reuters
