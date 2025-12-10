Amazon to pay 510 million euros to settle tax probe in Italy - sources

MILAN, Dec 10 : Amazon has agreed with Italy's tax collection agency to pay 510 million euros ($582 million) to settle a tax dispute in the country, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

However, in an unusual development, Milan's prosecutors are in disagreement with the accord between the revenue agency and the U.S. tech company and plan to continue their investigation, two other sources said.

The prosecutors, who suspect evasion amounting to some 1.2 billion euros related to 2019-2021, expect to wrap up their probe early next year, according to the second two sources familiar with the investigation.

The prosecutors are also conducting two other investigations into the company - one involving alleged tax evasion relating to 2021-2024, and another involving alleged customs and tax fraud involving Chinese imports.

($1 = 0.8592 euros)