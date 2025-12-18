Amazon taps veteran Peter DeSantis to lead AI, chip and quantum push

Dec 17 : Amazon on Wednesday tapped long-time cloud executive Peter DeSantis to lead a new unit that would oversee its most advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence models, custom silicon and quantum computing.

DeSantis, who has been with the company for nearly three decades, has led Amazon Web Services infrastructure and utility computing businesses, overseeing global data centers and core cloud services.

He also spearheaded the 2015 acquisition of Annapurna Labs, which designs Amazon's custom chips.

The appointment comes as the company looks to unify development of its Nova AI models, chip programs such as Graviton and Trainium, and emerging quantum computing initiatives.

The company also announced that Rohit Prasad, who helped build Alexa and recently led development of Amazon's Nova foundation models, will leave at the end of the year.