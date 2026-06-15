Anthropic and US officials meeting Monday to resolve dispute over export curbs, administration official says

WASHINGTON, June 15 : Senior Anthropic technical staff are scheduled to meet with officials at the Department of Commerce in Washington on Monday, a Trump administration official said, after the U.S. government ordered the AI firm late last week to suspend access to its top-tier models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic's technical staff have met with officials virtually every day since the Trump administration contacted the company on Friday, a person close to the company told Reuters.

The Trump administration ordered Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether inside or outside the U.S., from using its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the company said in a blog post on Friday. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to the models globally.

The government told the company it believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," a safeguard that would prevent Fable 5 from being used in identifying software vulnerabilities, Anthropic said in its post.The bypass found only "minor" security flaws that other publicly available models can also find, the company said.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Anthropic immediately responded to requests for comment on the Monday meeting.