Anthropic commits to spending $200 billion on Google's cloud and chips, the Information reports

May 5 : Anthropic has committed to spend $200 billion with Google Cloud over five years as part of a recent agreement, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The commitment indicates that the AI startup represents more than 40 per cent of the "revenue backlog" Google disclosed to investors last week, reflecting contractual commitments from its cloud customers, according to the report.

Contracts involving Anthropic and OpenAI now account for more than half of the $2 trillion in backlogs at major cloud providers, the U.S. digital news outlet said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Anthropic and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Google parent Alphabet's shares were up about 2 per cent in extended trading on Tuesday following the report.