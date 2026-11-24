Anthropic's shares slipped below their US$83 initial public offering price in premarket trading on Tuesday (Nov 24), a striking unraveling just days after the Claude developer's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

After briefly breaking below its offer price, the stock was last down 5 per cent at US$83.39, extending a steep retreat from its US$111.50 opening price on Nov 19.

Anthropic missed out on a broad Wall Street rally driven by AI-related stocks after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday.

The stock debuted 34 per cent above the IPO price but has since been swept up in a broader technology selloff, with the S&P 500 and the Dow ending the previous week in confirmed correction territory.

Anthropic's rapid reversal has added to concerns about stretched AI valuations and the vast sums being poured into computing infrastructure, with rising interest rates threatening to push those costs even higher. As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the sector.

"If we do see a slowdown in the data-centre buildout, then that obviously can impact the speed at which Anthropic can develop and therefore future revenue and therefore its valuation," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Anthropic is not alone among blockbuster technology IPOs in quickly surrendering early gains and falling below its offer price. SpaceX, whose US$85.7 billion June listing was the world's biggest before Anthropic, took about a month to fall below its offer price.

In 2012, Facebook, now Meta Platforms, had slipped below its offer price on its second trading day.

The comparisons show that a swift loss of an IPO premium is not unprecedented even for highly anticipated listings, and that an early break below the offer price is not necessarily a guide to longer-term performance.