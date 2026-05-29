Anthropic to roll out Claude Mythos in coming weeks, launches Opus 4.8

May 28 : Anthropic on Thursday said it is launching an upgraded Claude Opus 4.8 model even as it works to release its powerful, market-moving Mythos model to all customers in the coming weeks.

Mythos is the AI lab's large language model with advanced cybersecurity capabilities that have raised concerns among executives and world leaders about its impact.

As a part of Project Glasswing, major tech firms such as Amazon, Microsoft and Apple are permitted to use Mythos for cybersecurity purposes.

The company said Opus 4.8 will be available for the same price as its predecessor and shows improvements across benchmarks, particularly in honesty.

Early testers report the model is more likely to flag uncertainties around its work and less likely to make unsupported claims, Anthropic added.

"A general problem with AI models is that they sometimes jump to conclusions, confidently claiming to have made progress in their work despite the evidence being thin," the Claude maker said.