Nov 19 : Anthropic was on course to secure a $1.8 trillion valuation when its shares start trading on Thursday, in a historic debut that pits promises of AI as an economic game-changer against fears of a market bubble and risks to humanity.

The stock was set to open at $99.82, about 20 per cent higher than the IPO price of $83, according to indications as of 9.50 am ET.

The Claude chatbot maker's upsized IPO, together with Tuesday's earnings report by AI poster child Nvidia, signals the industry has nominally passed the two big tests facing it this week.

The strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the Anthropic debut.

AI technology has boosted economic growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-center-skeptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns.

AN INDUSTRY BENCHMARK

As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark, with its arch-rival OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing.

The company sold 980 million shares at $83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched the road show. Its IPO proceeds could climb to as much as $93.5 billion if underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares.

Currently, the figure sits at over $107 billion, including the additional $26 billion raised through a private placement. AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC were the investors in the private placement.

"Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain," IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said.

London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for purchase of up to 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares offered by the end of the year.

Anthropic will also join the trillion-dollar club stacked with behemoths such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

The blockbuster deal is going to earn the underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, a $550 million fee, a regulatory filing showed.

BIG PAYDAY FOR CO-FOUNDERS

Although shares can be volatile in the days following a listing, Anthropic's IPO is set to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires.

Based on the IPO price, CEO Dario Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10 per cent of the company, had stakes valued at nearly $150 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on details in the filing.

More broadly, the listing is expected to create a wave of new wealth across the AI sector, rewarding everyone from early researchers and engineers to administrative staff.

JUSTIFYING THE PRICE TAG

Debate has intensified across global markets in recent months over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, CEOs and political leaders split over its sustainability.

Much of the scrutiny has focused on circular financing arrangements. A complicated web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors has raised questions over how much of the industry's growth is being fueled by money circulating within the same ecosystem.

Anthropic's breakneck growth has so far defied these concerns, but some investors have said they may wait for the initial euphoria to subside before buying.

"Anthropic is a one-trick pony. People compare it with Amazon because even Amazon lost money for several years, but Anthropic won't have that luxury," said Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners.

"They've got to get to profitability soon."

Anthropic has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, underscoring how its rapid growth hinges on securing vast amounts of future computing capacity, some of which relies on financing beyond the company's control.

Investors will be watching Anthropic's debut and subsequent trading closely, with analysts expecting the stock to emerge as a proxy for the broader AI trade.

The company will also need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced AI models. Anthropic warned in its IPO prospectus that AI could behave unpredictably and advance faster than oversight mechanisms.