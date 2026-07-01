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Anthropic unveils 'Claude Science' AI platform for scientific research
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Anthropic unveils 'Claude Science' AI platform for scientific research

Anthropic unveils 'Claude Science' AI platform for scientific research

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Jul 2026 01:02AM
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June 30 : Anthropic on Tuesday launched Claude Science, an AI platform designed to help scientists streamline research, analyze data and manage complex computing workflows.

The launch is part of Anthropic's life sciences and healthcare initiative, which the IPO-bound company has been developing since October 2025.

Here are a few details on the launch:

• Claude Science combines databases, coding tools, compute and research workflows in one workspace, helping scientists analyze literature, run analyses, create figures and manuscripts, and trace results back to their source code and environment.

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• The tool is pre-configured with more than 60 scientific databases and can render scientific artifacts such as 3D protein structures, genome browser tracks and chemistry drawings, Anthropic said.

• Claude Science runs on Anthropic's existing Claude models, which have undergone the company's standard responsible scaling and biosecurity evaluations.

• Several research organizations and companies testing the platform in beta reported significant efficiency gains, Anthropic added.

Source: Reuters
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