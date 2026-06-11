Anthropic urges US to require safety tests for most capable AI models

WASHINGTON, June 10 : Anthropic called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday not to block state laws regulating AI unless it enacts a "rigorous" federal law that addresses "catastrophic AI risks," according to a company statement.

The company also urged Congress to require AI companies to put their most powerful models through independent safety tests, according to the statement.

Anthropic is aiming to shape regulation of AI as it prepares for a U.S. initial public offering. The listing would represent one of the most consequential stock ​market debuts in years, potentially reshaping benchmark indexes, investor flows and the broader narrative driving U.S. equities.