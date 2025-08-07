Logo
Logo

Business

Apple commits additional $100 billion to US investments
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Apple commits additional $100 billion to US investments

Apple commits additional $100 billion to US investments

FILE PHOTO: A women uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

07 Aug 2025 04:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple said on Wednesday it would spend an additional $100 billion in U.S. investments, bringing its total investment commitment to the country to $600 billion over the next four years.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement