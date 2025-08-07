Trump says US will charge tariff of about 100% on semiconductor imports

WASHINGTON: The United States will impose a tariff of about 100 per cent on semiconductor chips imported into the country, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Aug 6).

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the new tariff rate would apply to "all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States", but would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the United States.

"So 100 per cent tariff on all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States. But if you've made a commitment to build (in the US), or if you're in the process of building (in the US), as many are, there is no tariff," Trump said.