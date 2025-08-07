Logo
Logo

World

Trump says US will charge tariff of about 100% on semiconductor imports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says US will charge tariff of about 100% on semiconductor imports

The tariff would not apply to companies that had commited to manufacture in the US.

Trump says US will charge tariff of about 100% on semiconductor imports

Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken Feb 25, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Florence Lo)

07 Aug 2025 05:34AM (Updated: 07 Aug 2025 06:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The United States will impose a tariff of about 100 per cent on semiconductor chips imported into the country, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Aug 6).

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the new tariff rate would apply to "all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States", but would not apply to companies that had made a commitment to manufacture in the United States.

"So 100 per cent tariff on all chips and semiconductors coming into the United States. But if you've made a commitment to build (in the US), or if you're in the process of building (in the US), as many are, there is no tariff," Trump said.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Donald Trump semiconductors United States tariffs
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement