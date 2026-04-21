Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman

April 20 : Apple on Monday named insider John Ternus as its next CEO, tasking the long-time hardware chief to steer the company after Tim Cook as the iPhone maker gears up for an industry change spurred by artificial intelligence.

Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, has recently overseen the company's hardware engineering efforts and has played a key role in reigniting sales of products such as Apple's Mac computers, which have gained market share in recent years.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will become the company's executive chairman, Apple said in a statement.

In naming Ternus chief executive, Apple is shifting from Cook, a supply chain guru who helped turn Apple into a global brand that churns out hundreds of millions of units per year, to a leader who has long focused on design and products.

Ben Bajarin, CEO of technology consulting firm Creative Strategies, said Ternus is well-liked within Apple "and will bring fresh energy."

Separately, Apple said that Johny Srouji, who has overseen Apple's custom chip and sensor designs, has been named chief hardware officer.