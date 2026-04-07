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Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports
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Business

Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports

Apple's foldable iPhone faces engineering snags, potential shipment delays, Nikkei Asia reports

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

07 Apr 2026 10:58AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2026 11:22AM)
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Source: Reuters
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