Asian stocks stutters after rout, Fed leaves markets guessing on rates

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks struggled for direction in choppy trading on Thursday (Jul 30) after a week of market turbulence sparked by artificial intelligence jitters, as a divided Federal Reserve stood pat on rates and left bond markets uncertain about the next move.

Brent futures slipped below US$90 per barrel, after jumping over 7 per cent a day earlier as fighting in the Middle East escalated, although data showed tankers continued to make their way out of the region despite the continued strikes.

The dollar was on the defensive after the US central bank held rates steady, although the split decision left investors confused on whether the Fed will see through rate hikes to combat inflation. Yields on longer-dated US Treasuries rose to 19-year highs.

Asian chipmakers have been at the centre of attention this week after a bruising selloff in South Korean equities wiped more than US$2 trillion off market value and heightened investor anxiety over the payoff from huge AI investments.

"Uncertainty about US monetary policy, the sharp steepening of the Treasury yield curve, growing tensions in the Middle East and continued worries about the semiconductor industry and AI sector mean that markets are likely to stay volatile in the near term," said Vasu Menon, managing director of investment strategy at OCBC.

The KOSPI was down 0.6 per cent in choppy trading, on track for a 15 per cent weekly slump, a selloff that prompted Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol to apologise for the rollout of single-stock leveraged ETFs and led authorities to unveil market-stabilisation measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after swinging wildly between gains and losses. Japan's Nikkei was 1.2 per cent higher, but set for a 3.7 per cent drop in the week.

"Given that the fundamental thesis remains intact, there does appear to be an irrational, panic-like element to the current selling," said Gina Kim, portfolio manager for emerging market equities at Nordea Asset Management in Singapore.

"I cannot comment on when the panic will stop as such but some indicators to look out for would be margin balances in both Taiwan and Korea for retail investors. Both are declining but we would ideally need to see some levelling off," said Kim.