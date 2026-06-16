Asian markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plunge

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks made cautious gains on Tuesday (Jun 16) after a rally in the previous session on news of a US-Iran peace deal, while investors assessed a widely expected Bank of Japan rate increase to a 31-year high.

The yen edged up 0.1 per cent to 160.215 against the dollar, and the Nikkei 225 jumped 0.9 per cent to a new all-time peak above 70,000 after the Japanese central bank voted 7-1 to hike its benchmark policy rate to 1 per cent, levels last seen in 1995.

S&P 500 e-mini futures reversed early losses to trade flat, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 per cent, with Korean shares rising 2.3 per cent.

Stocks in Hong Kong weighed on the benchmark after weaker-than-expected retail sales and fixed-asset investment data from China.

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Markets settled into a more measured tone on Gulf developments as the initial excitement over the preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran began to fade.

Oil prices, which finished at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures sliding 0.3 per cent to US$82.90 a barrel. Shippers in Asia and Europe said rebuilding confidence in resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz could take weeks.

While US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal with Iran drew initial investor relief on Monday, it also puts Washington on a collision course with Israel.

"While it is an important diplomatic breakthrough that should remove a key source of market volatility, the durability of the deal is likely to be tested in the future," Westpac analysts wrote in a research note. "Many sticking points, including the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme, were left to be resolved in subsequent negotiations."