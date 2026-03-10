AT&T to invest $250 billion over five years in US to boost infrastructure

March 10 : AT&T plans to invest more than $250 billion over five years in the U.S. to build out its network infrastructure, the telecom services provider said on Tuesday.

U.S. telecom operators have been aggressively spending on fiber and 5G networks as they compete with cable providers and seek to support data-intensive services amid rising AI adoption.

The $250 billion includes capital investment, as well as operating costs over the period, rather than entirely new spending, the company said.

The investment compares with analysts' estimates of $111.61 billion in capital expenditure through 2030, according to data from Visible Alpha.

The company, which has 110,000 U.S. employees, said it will hire thousands of technicians this year.