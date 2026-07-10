Australia's NEXTDC signs $1.6 billion senior debt facilities to fund expansion

July 10 : Australian data center operator NEXTDC said on Friday it had signed new senior debt facilities of A$2.3 billion ($1.60 billion) to support capital expenditure required for recent customer contract wins and ongoing data center developments.

• The new facilities mark an A$500 million increase to the A$1.8 billion of commitments announced in May.

• "The upsize reflects continued strong support from a broad syndicate of domestic and international banks," the company said.

• Upon financial close, NEXTDC's total available senior debt facilities will increase from A$6.4 billion to A$8.7 billion.

• NEXTDC said in April that its pro-forma contracted utilisation - the total power capacity formally signed up by customers - jumped by roughly 60 per cent to 667 megawatts as of March 31, compared with end-December.

• The financial close of the new facilities is expected to occur in mid-July, NEXTDC added.

($1 = 1.4409 Australian dollars)