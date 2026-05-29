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Bank of Italy talking to AI firms over security risks for banks
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Bank of Italy talking to AI firms over security risks for banks

Bank of Italy talking to AI firms over security risks for banks

Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta presents the Bank of Italy's annual report, in Rome, Italy May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

29 May 2026 04:53PM (Updated: 29 May 2026 06:06PM)
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ROME, May 29 : The Bank of Italy is in touch with global providers of artificial intelligence technology ahead of the release of new AI models to the financial sector, Governor Fabio Panetta said in his annual keynote speech on Friday.

• The central bank launched in recent days discussions with national authorities, financial players and their IT services providers on the subject, Panetta said.

• Bank supervisors' concerns over the risks linked to the spread of AI technology in the sector have recently focused on Anthropic's Mythos model.

• Contacts the Bank of Italy has established with companies such as Anthropic aim to ensure new AI models are properly implemented once they become publicly accessible.

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• Designed to find flaws in computer code to help bolster defences against cyberattacks, Mythos is seen by cybersecurity experts as capable of turbo-charging attacks on banks' technology systems it aims to protect.

• Banks are responsible for ensuring their systems' protection and continuity, and if they use third-party providers, these companies bear the same responsibility, Panetta said.

• He urged banks to keep IT risks in check and draw up plans to quickly intervene when needed, using part of their recent record profits to support the necessary investments.

• The response cannot be purely technological but requires action by executive bodies which must set up sound governance and control frameworks, assign clear responsibilities and draw up plans to intervene promptly when necessary, he said.

Source: Reuters
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