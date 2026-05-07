Betting giant Flutter overhauls management at US FanDuel unit

DUBLIN, May 6 : Betting giant Flutter made major management changes at its U.S. FanDuel brand on Wednesday, saying FanDuel CEO Amy Howe had left the company and that Flutter veteran Dan Taylor would oversee the U.S. business in a new, beefed-up role.

The changes come a little over two months since Flutter surprised analysts by forecasting 2026 core profit growth of 4 per cent compared to growth of over 20 per cent in each of the previous four years, citing challenges in the U.S. market, where FanDuel has a leading 39 per cent share.

"It's no secret that FanDuel has underperformed, but looking forward, we've got to get the right team in place to support the business," CEO Peter Jackson told Reuters.

Jackson said the decision to leave was not Howe’s.

The world's largest online betting company nudged its full year forecast growth down to just 1 per cent on Wednesday, although its first quarter profit came in ahead of expectations.