Logo
Logo

Business

Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic

Blackstone invests in South Korean robotics supplier Futronic

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Blackstone is pictured in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Segar///File Photo

20 Jul 2026 02:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 20 : Blackstone has invested in Futronic, a supplier of high-precision actuators serving automotive and industrial robotics sectors, the world's largest alternative asset manager said on Monday. 

The deal values the South Korean firm at about 1 trillion won ($676.04 million), according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone and Futronic did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Here are a few details: 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Blackstone said that private equity funds affiliated with the alternative investment firm have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Futronic.

• Futronic’s founder Jin-ho Ko will remain in his role as chairman and chief executive officer and work with Blackstone to accelerate the company’s global growth and end-market expansion.

• Blackstone "will help drive our expansion and solidify our leadership in actuation and motion control solutions,” the founder said.

($1 = 1,479.2000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement