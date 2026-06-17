Blue Origin starts launch pad rebuild, targets New Glenn rocket return in 2026

PARIS, June 17 : Reconstruction has begun at Blue Origin's Florida launch pad after a New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test in May, CEO Dave Limp said on Wednesday, with launches expected to resume before the end of this year.

• Limp was speaking alongside Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the VivaTech conference in Paris.

• An uncrewed New Glenn rocket exploded on May 28 during an engine-firing test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

• No injuries were reported.

• "It was a gut punch for the whole team. But what we've learned since then is we got really lucky," Bezos said.

• Some of the "long lead items" on the launch infrastructure, including the propellant tank farm, liquid hydrogen, liquefied natural gas and liquid oxygen, were preserved, he added.

• Earlier this month, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told CNBC that damage to New Glenn will take some "serious time" to repair.

• Limp said Blue Origin had brought in crews working around the clock to clear debris from the pad, and that reconstruction began on Tuesday.

• He also said Blue Origin's uncrewed Mark 1 lunar lander mission is expected to fly early next year.