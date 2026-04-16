Boeing unveils satellite platform, targets 26 deliveries in 2026

April 16 : Boeing and its unit Millennium Space Systems are working together to expand production capacity and launch a new satellite platform as they look to fulfill a growing backlog of orders, the aerospace firms said on Thursday.

Boeing is targeting 26 satellite deliveries in 2026, up from just four in 2025.

The company is looking to tap increasing reliance on satellite infrastructure from defense and internet connectivity sectors.

The new mid-class satellite platform, Resolute, will address missions that require "more capability than a traditional small satellite can provide, with greater speed and flexibility than a typical large satellite program," Boeing said in a release.

Boeing said it will invest in integrating its products with that of Millennium's to boost production.

Space-based technologies, from satellite-enabled communications to surveillance, are increasingly shaping modern conflict. The tech was used during the U.S. strikes in Venezuela and in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran this year.