BOJ board debated pros, cons of rate-hike pause, September minutes shows
FILE PHOTO: The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

05 Nov 2025 08:20AM (Updated: 05 Nov 2025 08:33AM)
TOKYO :Bank of Japan board members in September debated the pros and cons of pausing on further interest rate hikes, with one calling for raising borrowing costs at "somewhat regular intervals", minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

Another member said that while waiting longer to raise rates would give the BOJ additional insight into the U.S. economic outlook, the cost of doing so would "gradually increase", the minutes showed.

At the September meeting, the nine-member board decided to keep interest rates steady at 0.5 per cent. But two members dissented and instead proposed raising rates to 0.75 per cent.

Source: Reuters
