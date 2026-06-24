BOJ must scrutinise impact on financial system from AI, non-bank activities, Ueda says

TOKYO, June 24 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank must scrutinise how Middle East developments, profitability of AI-related investments and overseas non-bank activities could affect the country's financial system.

"Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole," Ueda said in a speech, which was read out by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino at an annual meeting of trust unions.

The progress in generative AI technology has also heightened the risk of cyber attacks, he added.