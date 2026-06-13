Brazil's Nubank says false message on liquidation resulted from operational error

SAO PAULO, June 12 : Brazilian digital lender Nubank said on Friday it was aware of an erroneous message sent to customers claiming the firm was liquidated by the country's central bank, adding the incident resulted from an "one-time operational error."

In a statement, Nubank, which is listed in New York under Nu Holdings, said the incident was under internal investigation, and did not affect clients' data protection. The lender's operations continue as usual, it said.

Earlier on Friday, dozens of customers reported receiving a message from the lender, via app and e-mail, saying the firm had been liquidated by Brazil's central bank.

"The institution retains all of its active licenses, and its operations remain unaffected, continuing to operate safely and stably," Nubank said in an update of its initial statement.

The central bank also denied the move in a reply to a comment request.