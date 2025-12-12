Logo
Broadcom forecasts upbeat quarterly revenue on AI chip demand
A Broadcom sign is pictured as the company prepares to launch new optical chip tech to fend off Nvidia in San Jose, California, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

12 Dec 2025 05:20AM (Updated: 12 Dec 2025 05:27AM)
Dec 11 : Broadcom on Thursday projected first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, betting that sustained, robust demand for its specialized artificial intelligence chips would power another year of growth and help quell investor worries of a spending slowdown.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company rose over 2 per cent in extended trading.

Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said in a statement that Broadcom's AI semiconductor revenue - which encompasses both the custom chips it helps firms such as Google to build, as well as networking chips used in AI data centers - is expected to double to $8.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter.

The company has emerged as a major beneficiary of the technology industry's rush to build out AI capabilities. The company supplies high-speed networking chips, such as its Tomahawk and Jericho series, that are critical for moving vast amounts of data within AI data centers.  

It forecast revenue of about $19.1 billion for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.27 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. 

Source: Reuters
