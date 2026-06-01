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BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines
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Business

BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines

BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo on an ATTO 3 EVO vehicle during a media driving event of Chinese carmaker BYD (Build Your Dreams) in Hamburg, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

01 Jun 2026 06:42PM
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BEIJING, June 1 : Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD snapped its longest-ever eight-month sales decline streak in May, despite weakening domestic demand and intensifying competition continuing to weigh on performance..

Vehicle sales globally grew 0.3 per cent from a year earlier to 383,453 units last month, according to Reuters calculations based on a stock filing on Monday.

Sales abroad rose 80.4 per cent year-on-year to 160,644 units in May, supported by stronger demand for electrified vehicles in Europe and emerging markets, driven by higher oil prices following the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Source: Reuters
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