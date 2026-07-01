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BYD's sales rise for second month, buoyed by exports
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Business

BYD's sales rise for second month, buoyed by exports

BYD's sales rise for second month, buoyed by exports

FILE PHOTO: Visitors check a BYD Seagull electric vehicle (EV) displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin/File Photo

01 Jul 2026 06:20PM
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BEIJING, July 1 : Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD logged a second straight month of rising sales globally in June, as strong exports offset sluggish domestic demand.

Total vehicle sales were up 5.5 per cent from a year earlier to 403,472 units last month, according to Reuters calculations based on a stock filing on Wednesday. The rise picks up from a 0.3 per cent increase in May that had ended an eight-month losing streak.

By comparison, BYD's fastest-growing rival, Leapmotor, posted a 95 per cent year-on-year increase in June sales, reaching 93,376 electrified vehicles.

Source: Reuters
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