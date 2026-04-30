Capgemini's first-quarter revenue up 7%, in line with estimates

April 30 - French IT services group Capgemini reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in first-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates on Thursday, in line with its guidance.

The company said growth would have reached 11 per cent without the impact of currency fluctuations.

Revenue came in at 5.9 billion euros ($6.88 billion), while bookings rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year to 6 billion euros during the quarter.

Revenue in North America grew 20.7 per cent at constant exchange rate to 1.7 billion euros, driven by its recently acquired AI subsidiary WNS.

Meanwhile revenue decreased 1 per cent in its home market, France, and grew 1.7 per cent in the rest of Europe, with a notable contracting in the Consumer Goods and Public Sectors.

The group headcount stood at 421,000 at end-march, up 23 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the integration of WNS.

Capgemini confirmed its target of revenue growth around 6.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent

($1 = 0.8578 euros)