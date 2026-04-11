Cathay Pacific to cut flights from mid-May to end-June as jet fuel prices surge

April 11 : Cathay Pacific Airways said on Saturday it will cut some flights from mid-May until the end of June, citing soaring jet fuel costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The airline will cancel about 2 per cent of its scheduled passenger flights from May 16 to June 30, 2026, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6 per cent from May 11, it said.

The carrier said the suspension of its passenger services to Dubai and Riyadh will stay in place until June 30.

Last month, Cathay's CEO Ronald Lam said nL6N40J042 the Hong Kong-based airline would press ahead with plans to expand passenger capacity by 10 per cent this year, pointing to strong demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe and Australia after the Iran war cut traffic through the Middle East.

Beyond June, Cathay Pacific and HK Express plan to operate all their scheduled passenger flights, Cathay said in the statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump's two-week ceasefire with Iran is unlikely to bring nL1N40R0D4 quick relief to the global aviation industry, executives said this week.

Industry officials warned that jet fuel supplies will remain tight and costly for months, even if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.