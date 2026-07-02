Logo
Logo

Business

Cathay Pacific says to resume Middle East passenger services from September
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Cathay Pacific says to resume Middle East passenger services from September

Cathay Pacific says to resume Middle East passenger services from September

FILE PHOTO: MTR passengers walk past a Cathay Pacific advertisement in an MTR station, in Hong Kong, China, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

02 Jul 2026 06:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING, July 2 : Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific will resume its Middle East passenger flights starting from September, the carrier said on Thursday in a statement.

• It said daily passenger flights to Dubai and four times weekly passenger flights to Riyadh will resume from September 1, and these flights are now open for sale.

• "Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East prior to the resumption dates," the company said in a statement published on its website.

• Meanwhile, Cathay Cargo plans to resume its freighter services to Riyadh from August 1.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The announcement follows other airlines, which are also restoring flights to parts of the Middle East as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran gather pace.

• Cathay Group suspended all operations in the Middle East since late February in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement