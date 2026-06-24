CEO at Kadokawa, Japan's 'Elden Ring' powerhouse, survives shareholder vote

TOKYO, June 24 : Japanese media powerhouse Kadokawa said on Wednesday that its CEO had secured enough support from shareholders to stay on as a board member despite a campaign from activist investor Oasis Management calling for him to step down.

The exact level of support for Chief Executive Takeshi Natsuno at Kadokawa's annual general meeting was not disclosed.

"Oasis expects that the voting results, which are expected to be announced in the coming days, will demonstrate a significant loss of shareholder trust in Mr. Natsuno," Oasis, Kadokawa's largest shareholder with a 15.25 per cent stake, said in a statement.

The Hong Kong-based hedge fund added that it will closely monitor the voting results and consider its next steps accordingly.

PROFITABILITY DECLINED DESPITE 'ELDEN RING' SUCCESSWhile Kadokawa's "Elden Ring" video game franchise has been a smash hit, Natsuno — who garnered support of 90 per cent at last year's AGM — has faced criticism for declining profitability over his tenure since 2021.

In May, Oasis called upon shareholders to vote him out, gaining support from proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis.

If it emerges that there was a sharp slide in support for Natsuno when the voting breakdown is revealed, that could increase pressure on him and help prompt changes that Oasis is seeking such as greater investment in big-name titles.

Kadokawa's board had backed Natsuno, arguing his removal would disrupt the company's reform efforts.

"We take both the results of today's vote very seriously as well as the opinions of all of our shareholders, including those who voted against the proposals or abstained," the company said in a statement.

It added that Kadokawa's board would examine the company's management structure, executive compensation and progress of its medium-term business plan as well as how it interacts with shareholders.

Japanese authorities have piled pressure on companies to improve returns and corporate governance, encouraging activist investors who have become more vocal and have scored some big wins.

Last year, an Oasis campaign led to the ouster of Eiji Sato, who was CEO at chemicals firm Taiyo Holdings. U.S.-based Elliott Investment Management also had big victory over Toyota against the terms of a buyout of a group firm — a campaign it waged through vocal public opposition.

Moreover, domestic institutional investors are also becoming stricter in holding management at Japanese companies to account for failing to hit targets in profitability metrics such as return on equity.