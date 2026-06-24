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Cerebras quarterly revenue nearly doubles in first report post-IPO
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Cerebras quarterly revenue nearly doubles in first report post-IPO

Cerebras quarterly revenue nearly doubles in first report post-IPO

The Cerebras logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 Jun 2026 04:50AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 04:59AM)
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June 23 : Cerebras Systems's first-quarter revenue nearly doubled, its first financial update since going public showed on Tuesday, as it benefited from robust enterprise demand for its specialized AI chips.

Cerebras is poised to benefit from rising demand for high-speed processing to train AI models and particularly for AI inference, or the process of running the models in real time.

The chip designer is focused on inference, the process by which AI systems respond to user queries, and has tied much of its growth to OpenAI, including a $20 billion multi-year deal under which the ChatGPT creator will deploy 750 megawatts of Cerebras chips.

The company reported revenue of $193.4 million for the quarter, compared with $99.5 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Source: Reuters
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