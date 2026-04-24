Logo
Logo

Business

Charter sheds more broadband customers than expected in first quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Charter sheds more broadband customers than expected in first quarter

24 Apr 2026 07:53PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 24 : Charter Communications on Friday reported more broadband customer losses in the first quarter than analysts estimated, as telecom rivals offered aggressive promotional deals to draw users away from traditional cable internet.

The company's shares fell more than 18 per cent to a near four-month low.

• Charter lost 120,000 broadband customers during the quarter, compared with an estimated loss of 100,036 users, according to Visible Alpha.

• The company's video customers decreased by 60,000, less than the estimated decline of 85,872, thanks to simplified pricing and packaging. Charter had 12.5 million total video customers at the end of first quarter.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Aggressive promotion of fixed-wireless home internet by U.S. wireless carriers has intensified competitive pressure on cable operators.

• Total quarterly revenue was $13.60 billion, while analysts estimated $13.55 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Charter added 368,000 mobile lines, compared with an expected increase of 431,920 lines.

• The Federal Communications Commission had approved Charter's $34.5 billion acquisition of Cox Communications in February.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement