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ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules
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ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules

ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox to adhere to EU's "very large platform" rules

ChatGPT logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

31 Aug 2026 06:02PM
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BRUSSELS, Aug 31 : The European Commission on Monday said ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will need to adhere to the EU regulations for very large online platforms and search engines.

• The services have declared that they reach at least 45 million monthly users in the EU.

• This qualifies them for the "very large" designation under the bloc's Digital Services Act, the Commission said.

• ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox have four months to comply with additional obligations following their designation.

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• This includes assessing and mitigating risks of illegal content being disseminated through their platforms.

• They also need to mitigate the negative effects on minors, and on the physical and mental wellbeing of users.

• Very large platforms and search engines also need to limit risks for fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.

• The Commission can supervise compliance with the DSA and will get investigative powers to assess functionalities behind the services.

• AI-system ChatGPT qualifies as an online search engine under the DSA.

• Gaming platform Roblox and discussion-based platform Reddit qualify as online platforms, as they enable users to disseminate third-party content to the public.

Source: Reuters
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