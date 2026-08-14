China's Z.ai says new model nears Anthropic's Mythos 5 in cyber-defence tests

BEIJING: Chinese AI startup Z.ai said on Friday (Aug 14) its open-source GLM-5.3 model had neared Anthropic's restricted Mythos 5 in identifying software vulnerabilities, bolstering the credentials of a Chinese AI challenger gaining traction among Western developers.

Z.ai said GLM-5.3 scored 84.5 per cent on CyberGym, a test of whether a model can review code, identify security flaws and confirm that they are real. That was slightly higher than the 83.8 per cent it reported for Mythos 5. The results have not been independently verified.

GLM-5.3 lagged behind Mythos 5 in converting discovered flaws into working attacks - a standard part of defensive security research. Z.ai said its model scored 54.4 per cent on the ExploitBench test of this capability, versus 78.0 per cent for Mythos 5.

In a separate timed test, Z.ai said GLM-5.3 completed 105 attack-development tasks in two hours and 130 in six hours. Mythos 5 completed 181 and 247 tasks, respectively.