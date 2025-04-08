China's BYD forecasts record first-quarter net profit

BEIJING: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD expects to see record profits in the first quarter of the year, according to preliminary results published on Tuesday (Apr 8), as booming sales saw it ship more than a million cars.

However, a bruising China-US trade war and tensions between Beijing and other Western capitals threaten to cast a shadow over the company's global ambitions.

The company expects net profit to hit between 8.5 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) and 10 billion yuan, up from 4.6 billion yuan in the same period last year.

That would represent year-on-year growth of between 86 per cent and 119 per cent.

"The company achieved record NEV (new energy vehicle) sales for the first quarter," the Shenzhen-based firm said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.