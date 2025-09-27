China's industrial profits rise 0.9% in January-August

BEIJING :China's industrial profits returned to growth in August even as businesses braced for a broader economic slowdown amid persistent demand woes.

A government crackdown on cost competition helped ease producer deflation last month, but missed economic forecasts have kept pressure on policymakers to bolster growth.

Industrial profits rose 20.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5 per cent year-on-year decline in July, while profits grew 0.9 per cent in the first eight months compared to a 1.7 per cent decline in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday (Sep 27).

Intense competition in autos, solar and other key industrial sectors where relentless price wars have been relied on to outsell rivals has taken a toll on business margins.

Electric vehicle maker BYD saw quarterly profit fall for the first time in three-and-a-half years.

Beijing's efforts to rein in aggressive pricing strategies are showing some results, reflected in smaller declines in factory-gate prices. However, a solid recovery in demand remains elusive amid a prolonged housing downturn and weak labour market conditions.