‘I’m so in debt’: China’s personal loan subsidy draws scepticism as financial strain grows among youth

SHENZHEN: Saving money was top of mind when 34-year-old software engineer Li Zi decided to buy an electric car.

The Nanjing native, who declined to give her real name, preordered a new car, priced at around 285,000 yuan (US$43,900), planning to pay part upfront and finance the rest with a loan.

To ease the burden further, she’s considering a new government interest subsidy on personal consumption loans, available from September for a year.

Dubbed the first of its kind in China at the central government level, according to Vice Finance Minister Liao Min, the government’s loan interest subsidy is meant to lift household spending and revive domestic consumption.

It applies to purchases under 50,000 yuan, and to bigger-ticket items in priority sectors like automobiles, elderly care, childbirth support, education, healthcare, electronics and home renovation.

Borrowers get a one-percentage-point cut in loan interest for a year, capped at half the original rate - but it only applies to the first 50,000 yuan of any transaction, even for big-ticket items.

For Li Zi, that means about 500 yuan in subsidies on her car loan - 1 per cent of the 50,000 yuan cap.

If an individual takes out loans for several personal consumption items, the subsidies can be added up, but are capped at 1,000 yuan for smaller purchases and 3,000 yuan for big-ticket goods.