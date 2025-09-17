IN FOCUS: Why Shanghai’s housing market is rising while the rest of China slumps

SHANGHAI: Buying a new apartment in Shanghai these days requires more than just cash - it takes stamina, luck - and sometimes a bit of theatre.

At a recent weekend launch of One Tian An Place, a mid-range project in the well-established Jinyuan area of Minhang, hopeful buyers queued, clutching numbered slips that determined the order they could enter to claim a unit before the red “sold” tags went up.

One successful buyer, who drew a lottery number well past 60, described the process as “a bit nerve-wracking” - but ultimately worth it.

“The (unit) floor was a bit lower than we expected but it doesn’t really matter as long as it doesn’t affect the lighting,” he wrote on Xiaohongshu on Sep 7, under the handle Zaoshuizaoqiba.

“Land prices keep rising,” he added. “We were really worried we might not be able to afford anything later. Since (the unit) was still under 100,000 yuan (US$14,042) per square metre, we just wanted to get on board quickly.”

“The earlier you buy, the more peace of mind you have.”

By the end of the day, sales agents reported around 90 per cent of units had been sold.

But for 33-year-old Andree Wu, also looking to buy in Shanghai, the search has been less successful.

Living in Putuo District with her husband, child and dog, she began house-hunting in February after giving birth, hoping to find a larger three to four-bedroom apartment.

Months later, she is still looking - even after raising her budget from 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan, opening the door to more choices.

“There are only houses that excel in one aspect but are very poor in another,” she told CNA.

“The house we really want just doesn’t exist.”

Still, Wu admitted the recent policy support played a role in stretching her budget.



“The lower mortgage rates made me more willing to raise my budget ... Lower rates have reduced the pressure somewhat,” she said.

Both cases reflect the buyer enthusiasm fuelling Shanghai’s property market, where high-spec central projects are snapped up almost immediately.



On Jul 2, financial outlet Yicai reported that five mid- to high-end projects sold out on their first day.