Chinese dronemaker DJI defends security of products

WASHINGTON, May 28 : Chinese dronemaker DJI on Thursday told U.S. lawmakers an outside review showed its drones do not pose security risks as it urged Washington to drop a ban on its newest products.

In February, DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, filed suit challenging the U.S. Federal Communications Commission decision in December to bar imports of all of its new models and critical components.

DJI said in a letter seen by Reuters it commissioned a U.S.-based security firm to conduct an extensive review that reported "no evidence of data transmission outside the United States was identified."